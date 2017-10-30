WATCH: Marshawn Lynch gets his mind blown by halftime entertainer Red Panda

At this point, you probably already know that Marshawn Lynch is pretty entertaining no matter what it is he's doing. Playing football? Entertaining. Serving a suspension? Entertaining. Gaming? Entertaining. Riding a train? Entertaining.

It's a big reason why Bleacher Report decided to give Lynch his own web show -- titled "No Script" -- in which he takes on unique adventures and welcomes interesting guests. This past week, the Raiders running back brought the infamous halftime entertainer Red Panda onto the show. It appears Lynch wasn't particularly well-versed in Red Panda's talents, as he was completely blown away by her routine.

That turned out to be a great thing for us all, as it made for some absolutely riveting content.

Marshawn Lynch and Red Panda= the best thing you'll watch all day. pic.twitter.com/rBiLG7VqAT — Travis Hale (@LubbockElitist) October 29, 2017

Red Panda's bowl-flipping abilities are incredible enough on their own, but when you mix in Beast Mode struggling to maintain his composure as his mind gets repeatedly shattered by her brilliance...it's a beautiful thing.