WATCH: Marshawn Lynch makes first carry with Raiders, looks great in silver and black

It was always going to be strange to see Marshawn Lynch, a player everyone identified as a member of the Seahawks, wearing the silver and black. But it was never not going to be cool.

And Lynch did not disappoint when he suited up for the first time with the Raiders and ripped through the offensive line.

Lynch only ran the ball twice for 10 yards, but combined with his decision to sit during the national anthem before the game began, he made plenty of noise on and off the field.

Plus, the key is for Lynch to look good for the Raiders, not to pile up yardage during the preseason. And he does look good!

via NFL Game Pass

But he also looked like someone capable of being the feature back in the Raiders' power running game. There should not be a dearth of points in Oakland this year.