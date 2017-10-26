WATCH: Marshawn Lynch spent suspension running over teens at his old high school
Beast Mode doesn't slow down, even for high schoolers
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is serving a one-week suspension thanks to shoving an official, but he's still making an effort to stay in game shape. Since he can't do so with his teammates, he decided to head to his old stomping grounds at Oakland Technical High School.
It's not every day an NFL running back shows up in full team gear to practice with high schoolers, but Marshawn Lynch is not your everyday running back. He's a unicorn. And if you thought for a second that Beast Mode was going to take it easy on the kids ... think again.
It's really cool to see Lynch mix it up with the kids in his community -- and watch about a half-dozen of them attempt to take him down -- but I can't help but wonder about the uproar that would have been unleashed had he gotten hurt during a high school practice.
Thankfully, that nightmare was avoided and presumably the only thing that got hurt was the feelings of some of the kids when Lynch steamrolled them in the open field.
