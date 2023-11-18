Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: Las Vegas 5-5, Miami 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will be playing at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The timing is sure in the Dolphins' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Raiders have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Chiefs and fell 21-14. Miami has not had much luck with Kansas City recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They secured a 16-12 W over the Jets.

Miami's loss dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Las Vegas, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Looking forward, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's matchup: The Dolphins command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 4.2 touchdowns per game (they're ranked first in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Raiders , though, as they've been averaging only 1.7 per game. Will the Dolphins continue their march to the end zone, or will the Raiders flip the script? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Miami is a big 12.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Miami and Las Vegas both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.