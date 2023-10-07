Who's Playing

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: New York 1-3, Miami 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will be playing at home against the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Miami lost a heartbreaker to Buffalo when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Dolphins took a serious blow against the Bills, falling 48-20. The loss was Miami's first of the season.

Despite the loss, the Dolphins got a solid performance out of De'Von Achane, who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. Achane was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 55 yards.

The Dolphins were unfortunately pretty good at collecting yards the wrong way and finished the game with 98 penalty yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Bills only lost 20.

Meanwhile, New York gave up the first points and the most points on Monday evening. Their painful 24-3 loss to the Seahawks might stick with them for a while.

The Dolphins' loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 3-1. The Giants' defeat on Monday dropped their record down to 1-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. Anyone thinking of taking the Giants against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played the Dolphins.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' match: The Dolphins have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 5 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Giants, though, as they've been averaging only 1.2 per game. Given the Dolphins' sizeable advantage in that area, the Giants will need to limit their effectiveness. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Miami is a big 11-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Miami.