Who's Playing

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: New York 5-8, Miami 9-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Dolphins will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be home for the holidays to greet the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

After a string of three wins, Miami's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They were just a hair shy of victory and fell 28-27 to the Titans. Miami was up 27-13 in the fourth but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, the Dolphins got a solid performance out of Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Sieler got in on the action as well, converting a pick in the first quarter into a touchdown.

New York can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Texans with a sharp 30-6 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory New York has managed all season.

The Jets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Breece Hall, who picked up 86 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Zach Wilson, who threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. That's the first time this season that Wilson passed for 300 or more yards.

Miami's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-4. As for New York, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-8.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's match: The Dolphins command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 4.1 touchdowns per game (they're ranked first in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Jets, though, as they've been averaging only 1.2 touchdowns per game. Will the Dolphins continue their march to the end zone, or will the Jets flip the script?

Odds

Miami is a big 8.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 39 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.