Watch Miami vs. Buffalo: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: Miami 5-6-1; Buffalo 4-7-1
What to Know
Miami will be playing at home against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point point margin of victory.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Miami weren't quite Indianapolis's equal in the second half when they met last week. Miami fell just short of Indianapolis by a score of 24-27. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who picked up 32 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 64 yards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Buffalo and Jacksonville, but Buffalo stepped up in the second half. Buffalo had just enough and edged out Jacksonville 24-21. Jacksonville can consider this payback for the 3-10 loss they dealt Buffalo the last time the teams encountered one another.
Buffalo's win lifted them to 4-7-1 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 5-6-1. In their victory, Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who picked up 99 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 160 passing yards. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.29
Prediction
The Dolphins are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Miami are 6-5-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 5-6-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Dolphins slightly, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
Buffalo have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Miami.
- 2017 - Miami Dolphins 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 22
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 24 vs. Miami Dolphins 16
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 34
- 2016 - Miami Dolphins 28 vs. Buffalo Bills 25
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 33 vs. Miami Dolphins 17
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 41
