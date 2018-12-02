Watch Miami vs. Buffalo: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)

Current records: Miami 5-6-1; Buffalo 4-7-1

What to Know

Miami will be playing at home against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Miami are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point point margin of victory.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Miami weren't quite Indianapolis's equal in the second half when they met last week. Miami fell just short of Indianapolis by a score of 24-27. A silver lining for Miami was the play of Kenyan Drake, who picked up 32 yards on the ground on 8 carries and caught 5 passes for 64 yards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Buffalo and Jacksonville, but Buffalo stepped up in the second half. Buffalo had just enough and edged out Jacksonville 24-21. Jacksonville can consider this payback for the 3-10 loss they dealt Buffalo the last time the teams encountered one another.

Buffalo's win lifted them to 4-7-1 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 5-6-1. In their victory, Buffalo relied heavily on Josh Allen, who picked up 99 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 160 passing yards. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.29

Prediction

The Dolphins are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Miami are 6-5-0 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 5-6-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Dolphins slightly, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

Buffalo have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Miami.