It might take a bit to get used to Micah Parsons wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey, but it certainly doesn't take long to recognize him chasing down a quarterback. In fact, Packers fans got acquainted with the sight in his team debut. Despite playing limited snaps, Parsons recorded his first sack in green and gold, taking down Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of the Packers' eventual 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Trevon Diggs, Parsons' former Dallas Cowboys teammate and one of his closest friends, could hardly believe his eyes, either.

Parsons is one of only two players to record 12 sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons. The other, coincidentally, is Reggie White, the NFL's all-time sack leader who, like Parsons started his career elsewhere before joining the Packers.

It capped an impressive debut for Parsons. Though it was his only tackle of the day, he applied other pressure on Goff despite often rushing against All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell.

Parsons had been limited in practice leading up to the game after missing basically the entire preseason due to his contract dispute with Dallas. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it may take some time for Parsons to get up to a full workload.

"He's going to be a little bit limited as far as his snaps go, but not because of his facet joint sprain in his back," Rapoport said. "My understanding is the Packers are going to basically use the next four weeks as essentially training camp, making sure his body is right."