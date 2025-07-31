The Ravens want to make their bird baths a little safer. The greatest swimmer of all time is here to help. Michael Phelps agreed to help Baltimore's players learn how to swim after an Instagram appeal from star cornerback Marlon Humphrey and some teammates:

"Hey Mr. Phelps, we have a problem," left tackle Ronnie Stanley says.

"Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim?" asks safety Kyle Hamilton.

"We have a solution for you, sir," follows tight end Charlie Kolar.

"Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center, and teach us how to swim," Humphrey concludes.

Phelps, a 23-time Olympic gold medalist, is a Baltimore-area native and massive Ravens fan. One day after Humphrey posted the video, he responded, "I got yall!!! Let's do it!!"

The Ravens added the aquatic center to the team's Under Armour Performance Center this offseason as part of an estimated $20 million renovation, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Humphrey has been one of the players most excited about the addition, posting a video of the pool's proximity to the field just before training camp began.

Phelps and the Ravens have long had a close relationship. During his quest for a record-breaking eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympics, the team hosted a watch party at MT&T Bank Stadium, and in 2019, he ran onto the field from the players' tunnel and was greeted by Ray Lewis ahead of a game.