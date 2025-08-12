Michael Phelps is a man of his word. The Baltimore Ravens successfully enlisted the 23-time Olympic gold medalist to teach them how to swim. Phelps recently followed through with that promise to the benefit of Ravens' defensive tight end Travis Jones.

Phelps guided Jones, who was using a pool noodle, through standard flutter kicks sometime around the Ravens' practice on Tuesday. The unexpected swimming lessons happened almost two weeks after star cornerback Marlon Humphrey pleaded for Phelps' help in an amusing social media video.

Phelps and legendary Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis also offered motivational speeches during practice.

"I knew no one was doing what I was doing day in and day out," Phelps said. "Getting up at 6 o'clock and getting in the pool, all the recovery, eating and stretching -- all the small things. Stack those small things on top of each other... Those small things are why I won a race by a 100th of a second, five 100ths of a second. Faster than you can snap your fingers. It's what you do behind closed doors, that no one sees, that lets you stand out on this field every single week during the season and be great."

Lewis jokingly wondered how he could follow up Phelps' speech before sharing his wisdom with the team.

"One day, you'll go back and ask, 'What did I do with time? Did I waste it, use it or abuse it?' I don't care what you have; it's how you use it... This is where we're missing life or are disconnected, because everything else can pull you away from what you're supposed to be doing, your purpose. Talent is the easiest thing you will ever be given. It's what you do with it that decides your purposes."

Phelps and the Ravens' relationship dates back nearly two decades. The team hosted a watch party at MT&T Bank Stadium during his quest for a record-breaking eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympics. In 2019, he ran onto the field from the players' tunnel and was greeted by Ray Lewis ahead of a game.