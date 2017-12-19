WATCH: Mike Evans punks two Falcons with a leaping touchdown grab

Mike Evans is a tall, strong man and sometimes when you throw the ball near him, he will come down with it even when it looks like he has little-to-no chance of doing so. It's a luxury to have a receiver like that, and Jameis Winston is the lucky son of a gun that gets to throw to him.

In the third quarter of the Buccaneers' divisional matchup with the Falcons on "Monday Night Football," Jameis tossed one up to Evans in double-coverage, then watched as Evans skied over the top of both Falcons defenders to haul the damn ball in anyway. Check it:

And the rear view:

That's a heck of a throw and catch right there, and the connection put Winston in position to record his best game of the season:

After his 42-yard TD pass to Mike Evans, Jameis Winston is 16/18 for 177 pass yards with 2 TD, 0 INT, and a 144.7 passer rating



If he can maintain this pace, he would finish with the highest passer rating of his career



Previous high: 131.6 at PHI in Week 11, 2015 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 19, 2017

The Bucs will take the solid performance, but what they really want is a win and the ability to play spoiler against the Falcons, who are gunning for a playoff spot. That touchdown toss brought them within three points, but they'll need another score or more to wrap up a victory. To that end, a suggestion: throw it to Mike Evans and let him do the rest.

