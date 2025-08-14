Earlier this month, New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel made headlines when he received a battle wound while breaking up a fight during his team's joint practice with the Washington Commanders. The Patriots had another joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, and Vrabel got in on another scuffle -- on his 50th birthday!

As the two teams began wrestling following a play, New England's new lead man ran over to break up the fracas. He was even taken to the ground, where he continued his peace-making efforts.

Check out what happened, here:

There aren't many coaches that would get involved in a practice fight to the point where they are on their knees in the middle of an angry pile, but not every coach is a former Pro Bowl linebacker with three Super Bowl rings. Vrabel was even praised by his players for his energy following the scuffle that took place vs. Washington earlier this month.

"That's what we're trying to build, and it starts with the head coach," Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said, per MassLive. "The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we're out there on the field ... But from mentality, I like it. I think that's what you want. I almost got in there, but another day maybe."

The Patriots are coming off an impressive 48-18 preseason victory over the Commanders. Rooke running back TreVeyon Henderson scored a 100-yard kick return touchdown on the first play of the game, then Maye rebounded following a first-quarter fumble to lead a 61-yard touchdown drive.