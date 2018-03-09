WATCH: Muhammad Wilkerson's mom calls into 'Boomer and Gio' to rip Jets reporter

As former New York Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson continues his free agency tour in the wake of a sour departure from the Big Apple, he's got one person firmly on his side -- his mother.

After New York Daily News columnist and Jets reporter Manish Mehta spun reports of Wilkerson visiting the New Orleans Saints into a suggestion that the former first-round draft pick has "issues with alcohol," Wilkerson's mom, Ka'idah, came to her son's defense.

And she did it by calling into CBS Sports Radio's "Boomer and Gio" on WFAN 660 to slam Mehta over the radio.

"He's always written horrible things about my son," Ka'idah said on the show Friday morning. "Muhammad does not pay Manish any attention, so therefore he always has something against him. Where's his proof? Where's your proof, Manish? ... I'm just livid. I'm just livid with him."

Wilkerson's mother went on to counter Mehta's claim that the ex-Jets Pro Bowler has problems with alcohol, saying "he's never had a DWI, he's never admitted to being an alcoholic" and that, while "he goes out just like everybody else" and has been "late," he's never had issues with drinking.

Mehta has since doubled down on his comment, according to Sporting News, saying "it's not personal" and that his initial remarks were based on Wilkerson having "issues with alcohol and drinking in the past."

But the lineman's mother told "Boomer and Gio" she thinks "we should contact our attorney" and that the Jets reporter has a history of defaming players he doesn't like.

"You didn't like Geno (Smith), you didn't like Darrelle (Revis), you didn't like Santonio Holmes, you always played Muhammad against Sheldon (Richardson)," she said. "Always. Always. He just always has something negative to say about Muhammad ... I know that the Jets organization, some of them don't even want you to come in the building."