WATCH: Myles Jack spoils Patriots' trick play with great strip of Dion Lewis

Sunday's sign of the apocalypse came in the second half of the AFC Championship game, when a controversial replay review didn't land in the Patriots' favor.

Down by 10 points to the Jaguars in the fourth quarter, New England was hoping to pick up a big play with some trickery in a double-pass to Dion Lewis. For a moment, it looked like they were going to get it.

But then in came Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, who spoiled the Patriots' luck with a big-time strip.

WOWWWWW.



The @Jaguars force the fumble and RECOVER after the Pats pull off a little trickery.



This game #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs

After being ruled a fumble on the field, the replay review looked to confirm that Lewis lost control of the ball before going to the ground. It was clear that Jack had knocked the ball loose while play was live, but some wondered whether Lewis pinning the ball to his leg as he went down would be enough to count as maintaining possession.

Ultimately, it was not, and the ball went to the Jags in a huge spot.