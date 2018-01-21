WATCH: Myles Jack spoils Patriots' trick play with great strip of Dion Lewis
One of the Patriots' biggest plays of the day quickly went south
Sunday's sign of the apocalypse came in the second half of the AFC Championship game, when a controversial replay review didn't land in the Patriots' favor.
Down by 10 points to the Jaguars in the fourth quarter, New England was hoping to pick up a big play with some trickery in a double-pass to Dion Lewis. For a moment, it looked like they were going to get it.
But then in came Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, who spoiled the Patriots' luck with a big-time strip.
After being ruled a fumble on the field, the replay review looked to confirm that Lewis lost control of the ball before going to the ground. It was clear that Jack had knocked the ball loose while play was live, but some wondered whether Lewis pinning the ball to his leg as he went down would be enough to count as maintaining possession.
Ultimately, it was not, and the ball went to the Jags in a huge spot.
-
NFL Man of Year Award finalists revealed
The winner will be revealed on the eve of Super Bowl LII
-
Vikings at Eagles live updates
Follow along live as the Vikings and Eagles battle for a spot in the 2018 Super Bowl
-
Jaguars-Patriots updates, how to watch
Follow along with live updates on the AFC Championship Game between the Jaguars and Patrio...
-
Patriots get controversial PI call
Twitter wasn't happy to see the Patriots get a controversial PI call near the end of the first...
-
Gronk exits title game with head injury
Gronkowski was hit helmet-to-helmet by Church in the second quarter
-
Tom Brady hides hand injury, will start
The Patriots QB was reportedly "ripping it" in practice on Friday but had his hands in his...
Add a Comment