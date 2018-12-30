Watch N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 5-10-1; Dallas 9-6-1
What to Know
Dallas will challenge the Giants on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas have a defense that allows only 19.27 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Dallas received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Tampa Bay, winning 27-20. The success represented a nice turnaround for Dallas, who in their last game suffered a tough 0-23 loss.
Meanwhile, the Giants' holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-28 to Indianapolis.
Dallas are expected to lose by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Dallas' win lifted them to 9-6-1 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 5-10-1. We'll find out if Dallas can add another positive mark to their record or if the Giants can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Dallas' step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $138.78
Prediction
The Giants are a solid 6 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 8-5-2 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 41
Series History
Dallas have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.
- 2018 - Dallas Cowboys 20 vs. New York Giants 13
- 2017 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 30
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 3
- 2016 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 7
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 20
- 2015 - New York Giants 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. New York Giants 26
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 17
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 17? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 17 NFL picks: Steelers, Eagles win
There's still a lot to be decided in the final week of the 2018 NFL regular season
-
Week 17 picks: Ravens edge Browns
Prisco reveals his picks for Week 17, including the more motivated Vikings beating the Bea...
-
Playoff projections: Titans steal spot
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL best bets: Luck, Colts beat Titans
Best bets include the Chiefs beating up on the Raiders and the Eagles thumping the Redskin...
-
Best bets: Eagles edge Redskins
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 17 of the NFL season