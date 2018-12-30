Watch N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys football game

Who's Playing

New York Giants (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: N.Y. Giants 5-10-1; Dallas 9-6-1

What to Know

Dallas will challenge the Giants on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas have a defense that allows only 19.27 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Dallas received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Tampa Bay, winning 27-20. The success represented a nice turnaround for Dallas, who in their last game suffered a tough 0-23 loss.

Meanwhile, the Giants' holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 27-28 to Indianapolis.

Dallas are expected to lose by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Dallas' win lifted them to 9-6-1 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 5-10-1. We'll find out if Dallas can add another positive mark to their record or if the Giants can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Dallas' step.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $138.78

Prediction

The Giants are a solid 6 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, N.Y. Giants are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 8-5-2 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Dallas have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.

  • 2018 - Dallas Cowboys 20 vs. New York Giants 13
  • 2017 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 30
  • 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 3
  • 2016 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 7
  • 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 20
  • 2015 - New York Giants 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
  • 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. New York Giants 26
