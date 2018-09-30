Watch N.Y. Giants vs. New Orleans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Giants vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 1-2; New Orleans 2-1
What to Know
The Giants will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against New Orleans at 4:25 p.m. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.
The Giants secured a 27-22 win over Houston. Eli Manning, who passed for 297 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in the Giants's success.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New Orleans ultimately got the result it was hoping for in their contest last week. They managed a somewhat close 43-37 victory over Atlanta. The success made it back-to-back wins for New Orleans.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 2-1 and the Giants to 1-2. With a combined 950 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 1-2-0 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Giants and New Orleans both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- 2016 - New York Giants 16 vs. New Orleans Saints 13
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 52 vs. New York Giants 49
