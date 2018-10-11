Watch N.Y. Giants vs. Philadelphia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Giants vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 1-4; Philadelphia 2-3
What to Know
Philadelphia will challenge the Giants on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
It was close but no cigar for Philadelphia as they fell 23-21 to Minnesota last Sunday. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 311 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wentz has been a consistent playmaker for Philadelphia as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, the Giants were close but not close enough as they fell 33-31 to Carolina. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Giants.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.38
Prediction
The Eagles are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 2-3-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 1-4-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 5 out of their last 6 games against N.Y. Giants.
- 2017 - New York Giants 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 34
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 24
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. New York Giants 19
- 2016 - New York Giants 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 23
- 2015 - New York Giants 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 35
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 7
Watch This Game Live
