Watch N.Y. Jets vs. Green Bay: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Jets vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
New York Jets (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: N.Y. Jets 4-10-1; Green Bay 5-8-2
What to Know
Green Bay and the Jets will compete for holiday cheer on Sunday at 1:00 p.m..
The last time they met, Green Bay were the 24-23 winner over Chicago. This time around? They had no such luck. Green Bay took a 17-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. Green Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 55 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.
The Jets came within a touchdown against Houston last Saturday, but wound up with a 22-29 loss.
The contest is expected to be a close one, with Green Bay going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.82
Prediction
The Packers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, N.Y. Jets are 5-8-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 5-8-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Watch This Game Live
-
