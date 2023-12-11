Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

Current Records: Green Bay 6-6, New York 4-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Giants will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

New York has more to be thankful for after their contest against New England last Sunday. The Giants sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 10-7 win over the Patriots. The victory made it back-to-back wins for New York.

Meanwhile, Green Bay entered their tilt with Kansas City with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Packers walked away with a 27-19 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Packers relied on the efforts of Christian Watson, who picked up 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Love, who threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

New York's win bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Green Bay, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-6.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Packers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be the Giants' 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5-1 against the spread).

New York didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 27-22 victory. Do the Giants have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Packers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Green Bay is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 36 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New York.