Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

Current Records: Seattle 2-1, New York 1-2

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Seattle Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium. The Seahawks should still be riding high after a big win, while the Giants will be looking to get back into the win column.

Seattle was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 37-27. With that win, Seattle brought their scoring average up to 29 points per game.

Kenneth Walker III did his thing and rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns. DK Metcalf kept the secondary busy, picking up 112 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 31 points the game before, New York faltered in their contest on Thursday. The match between the Giants and the 49ers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Giants falling 30-12 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The Giants had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 150 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the 49ers gained 441.

The Seahawks' win on Sunday bumped their record up to 2-1, while the Giants' defeat on Thursday dropped their record down to 1-2.

The Seahawks are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Seahawks don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 29 points per game. It's a different story for the Giants, though, as they've been averaging only 14.3 per game. Given the Seahawks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Giants will need to limit their effectiveness. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

New York is a slight 1-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New York.