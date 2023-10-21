Who's Playing

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants

Current Records: Washington 3-3, New York 1-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

What to Know

The Giants will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Giants are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

New York might have drawn first blood against Buffalo on Sunday, but it was Buffalo who got the last laugh. The Giants fell to the Bills 14-9.

Meanwhile, Washington had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 24-16 victory over the Falcons on Sunday. The win was just what Washington needed coming off of a 40-20 defeat in their prior match.

Sam Howell looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

The Commanders didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Commanders' defensive unit.

Washington's win bumped their season record to 3-3 while New York's loss dropped theirs to 1-5.

While only the Commanders took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Commanders going off as just a 2-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

New York beat Washington 20-12 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Do the Giants have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Commanders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a slight 2-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.