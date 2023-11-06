Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4, New York 4-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

What to Know

The Jets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Jets ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 13-10 win over the Giants. The win was familiar territory for the Jets who now have three in a row.

The team won by holding the Giants to a paltry 194 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Jets' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. The Giants' QB won't forget Jermaine Johnson anytime soon given Johnson sacked him four times.

Meanwhile, the Chargers strolled past the Bears with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 30-13. Los Angeles pushed the score to 30-7 by the end of the third, a deficit Chicago cut but never quite recovered from.

The Chargers can attribute much of their success to Justin Herbert, who threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.5% of his passes.

The Jets now have a winning record of 4-3. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Looking ahead, the Chargers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won both of the games they've played against New York in the last 6 years.