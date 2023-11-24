Halftime Report

The Dolphins are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jets 17-6.

If the Dolphins keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Jets will have to make due with a 4-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Current Records: Miami 7-3, New York 4-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Amazon Prime Video

What to Know

The Jets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Jets comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 12 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

It looks like New York got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 32-6 punch to the gut against the Bills on Sunday.

The Jets have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 53.7% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 40.7% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 2.9 yards per play the Jets probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jets had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 155 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Bills gained 393.

Meanwhile, Miami can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top against the Raiders by a score of 20-13 on Sunday.

The Dolphins can attribute much of their success to Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns while completing 71.8% of his passes, and Tyreek Hill, who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Jaelan Phillips and Jalen Ramsey.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Miami, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

While only the Dolphins took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Dolphins shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet the Jets against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

New York came up short against Miami when the teams last played back in January, falling 11-6. Will the Jets have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Miami is a big 9.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dolphins, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.

Jan 08, 2023 - Miami 11 vs. New York 6

Oct 09, 2022 - New York 40 vs. Miami 17

Dec 19, 2021 - Miami 31 vs. New York 24

Nov 21, 2021 - Miami 24 vs. New York 17

Nov 29, 2020 - Miami 20 vs. New York 3

Oct 18, 2020 - Miami 24 vs. New York 0

Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21

Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18

Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6

Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12

Injury Report for the Jets

Sam Eguavoen: inactive (Hip)

Carl Lawson: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Allen Lazard: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Austin Deculus: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Michael Carter II: inactive (Hamstring)

Mekhi Becton: inactive (Ankle)

Zach Wilson: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Dolphins