The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are facing off at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany to close out the NFL's International Series and even the referees are on theme for the occasion. Referee Shawn Hochuli knew how to appeal to the Germany crowd, calling a penalty in German during the first half.

Hochuli clearly did his homework before making the trip.

Take a look at the call made:

Hochuli looked thrilled with the response from football fans in the stands, smiling at their reaction as they roared for his brief language change.

The entire penalty call was said in German except the end, when he said, "It's by the center, it's third down."

This is not the first time someone in the Hochuli family called a play in another language, while on international soil. Shawn's father, Ed, called the NFL's first game in Mexico in 2005 and he took the opportunity to flex his language skills. Ed called the first penalty in Spanish during that game, nearly 20 years ago.

Here's a look at Ed's call from Mexico:

A new Hochuli tradition has been made.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league is aiming for eight international games, with new cities and returns to places including Mexico City and Brazil next year. Hochuli may have the chance to call another penalty in a language other than English again next season.