Watch Oakland vs. Cleveland: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Raiders vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Oakland 0-3; Cleveland 1-1-1
What to Know
Oakland will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cleveland at 4:05 p.m. With a combined 858 yards in their previous game, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Oakland came up short against Miami last Sunday, falling 28-20. Jordy Nelson and Derek Carr were two go-getters for Oakland despite the defeat. The former caught passes for 173 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 345 yards and 1 touchdown.
Cleveland had a rough outing against New Orleans two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Cleveland secured a 21-17 win over the Jets.
Cleveland's win lifted them to 1-1-1 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 0-3. In their win, Cleveland relied heavily on Carlos Hyde, who rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oakland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Raiders are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Oakland is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 3-0-0 against the spread
Series History
Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 20 vs. Oakland Raiders 27
