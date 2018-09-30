Watch Oakland vs. Cleveland: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Oakland 0-3; Cleveland 1-1-1

What to Know

Oakland will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cleveland at 4:05 p.m. With a combined 858 yards in their previous game, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Oakland came up short against Miami last Sunday, falling 28-20. Jordy Nelson and Derek Carr were two go-getters for Oakland despite the defeat. The former caught passes for 173 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 345 yards and 1 touchdown.

Cleveland had a rough outing against New Orleans two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Cleveland secured a 21-17 win over the Jets.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 1-1-1 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 0-3. In their win, Cleveland relied heavily on Carlos Hyde, who rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oakland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Raiders are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Oakland is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.