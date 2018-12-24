Watch Oakland vs. Denver: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: Oakland 3-11; Denver 6-8

What to Know

Denver and Oakland will compete for holiday cheer on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Both of those teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Denver weren't quite Cleveland's equal in the second half when they met last Saturday. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Denver or Cleveland, but it was Cleveland snatching the 16-17 victory. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Denver.

Meanwhile, Oakland came up short against Cincinnati, falling 16-30.

The match is expected to be a close one, with Denver going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

When the two teams last met, Denver won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oakland 20-19. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.64

Prediction

The Broncos are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 4-9-1 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 6-7-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 43.5

Series History

Denver have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Oakland.