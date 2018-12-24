Watch Oakland vs. Denver: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: Oakland 3-11; Denver 6-8
What to Know
Denver and Oakland will compete for holiday cheer on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Both of those teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Denver weren't quite Cleveland's equal in the second half when they met last Saturday. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Denver or Cleveland, but it was Cleveland snatching the 16-17 victory. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Denver.
Meanwhile, Oakland came up short against Cincinnati, falling 16-30.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Denver going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.
When the two teams last met, Denver won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oakland 20-19. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.64
Prediction
The Broncos are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Oakland are 4-9-1 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 6-7-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 43.5
Series History
Denver have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Oakland.
- 2018 - Denver Broncos 20 vs. Oakland Raiders 19
- 2017 - Oakland Raiders 21 vs. Denver Broncos 14
- 2017 - Denver Broncos 16 vs. Oakland Raiders 10
- 2016 - Denver Broncos 24 vs. Oakland Raiders 6
- 2016 - Oakland Raiders 30 vs. Denver Broncos 20
- 2015 - Denver Broncos 12 vs. Oakland Raiders 15
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 10 vs. Denver Broncos 16
