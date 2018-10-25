Watch Oakland vs. Indianapolis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Raiders vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Current records: Oakland 1-5; Indianapolis 2-5
What to Know
Oakland has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 4:05 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Oakland suffered a grim 27-3 defeat to Seattle two weeks ago. Oakland was down by 20-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their matchup against Buffalo last Sunday by a conclusive 37-5 score. With Indianapolis, ahead 24-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 2-5 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 1-5. Indianapolis caused 5 turnovers against Buffalo, so Oakland will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Oakland is 1-4-1 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Oakland Raiders 33 vs. Indianapolis Colts 25
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: NFL fires official after miss
In the Super Bowl era, this appears to be the first time an official has been let go during...
-
NFL survivor, knockout picks for Week 8
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 8 football survivor...
-
TNF: Here's why the Texans will win
Everything you need to know about a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls
-
Week 8 NFL odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 8 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
How are NFL trades affecting fantasy?
Heath Cummings and Kelly Stewart join Will Brinson to talk fantasy and gambling ahead of Week...
-
Texans vs Dolphins odds, top picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Dolphins vs. Texans game 10,000 times