Watch Oakland vs. Indianapolis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Oakland 1-5; Indianapolis 2-5

What to Know

Oakland has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 4:05 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Oakland suffered a grim 27-3 defeat to Seattle two weeks ago. Oakland was down by 20-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their matchup against Buffalo last Sunday by a conclusive 37-5 score. With Indianapolis, ahead 24-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Indianapolis's win lifted them to 2-5 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 1-5. Indianapolis caused 5 turnovers against Buffalo, so Oakland will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland is 1-4-1 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.