Watch Oakland vs. Indianapolis: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Oakland 1-5; Indianapolis 2-5

What to Know

Oakland have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 4:05 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Oakland have to be hurting after a devastating 3-27 loss at the hands of Seattle two weeks ago. Oakland were down by 0-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis have had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their contest against Buffalo last Sunday by a conclusive 37-5 score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-0.

Indianapolis's victory lifted them to 2-5 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Indianapolis caused 5 turnovers against Buffalo, so Oakland will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.74

Prediction

The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 1-4-1 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 2 point favorite.

Series History

Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.