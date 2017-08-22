WATCH: Odell Beckham exits game after scary hit vs. Browns with sprained ankle

Giants fans held their collective breath on Monday night after a scary low hit on Odell Beckham left the Giants star crumpled on the turf in Cleveland. Beckham popped up and walked off the field slowly under his own power while staring at the Browns defense but then collapsed into a ball on his way to the locker room before being helped up by a medical staffer.

Here's the play, with the Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun flying in to make the low hit.

Odell Beckham Jr. headed to the locker room after taking a low hit on this play. pic.twitter.com/0XO7ePQIDP — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2017

The Giants are reporting that Beckham suffered a spained ankle on the play and will undergo X-rays and that he cleared concussion tests.

Injury Update: Odell Beckham Jr. was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared. #NYGvsCLE — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

Official word from #Giants on this: ankle sprain. We'll see if it's the dreaded high ankle. No concussion. https://t.co/QmzPFUJlAC — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 22, 2017

Beckham had three catches for 37 yards before leaving the game.