WATCH: Odell Beckham reminds the world he is an elastic freak who can catch everything
The Giants wide receiver makes a ridiculous catch at training camp
Odell Beckham is good at catching footballs. He might be the best football catcher in the entire National Football League. And if you need further proof, here you go.
Let's break it down.
As you can clearly see, Beckham is covered. And he's not just covered by some random camp body. He's covered by Janoris Jenkins, a very good cornerback who is actually playing very good coverage on Beckham.
Nothing much to say here. Doesn't really add to the story except look at Beckham BECAUSE HE IS FLOATING IN MID AIR WAY BEFORE THE BALL IS THERE.
Again, more floating. Except Beckham is high-pointing the hell out of this thing and he's doing it with just his right hand. Same hand as "The Catch" but the difference here is that he's actually going away from his body in the opposite direction (i.e. towards his left hand) as he makes this one. That raises the difficulty level.
I love the snatch -- just a "gimme that!" type of move.
And of course he manages to pull this off without falling down.
Of course his teammates aren't impressed. They are just standing around watching Beckham do impossible things.
Why would they be? Like us, they've now seen Beckham pull this type of thing off a million times. Give the man his money already, Giants.
