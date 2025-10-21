In a tense fourth-quarter moment on Monday Night Football, it wasn't a player who made the biggest defensive play -- it was arguably official Nate Jones. The former NFL defensive back turned field judge stepped in to protect Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba after tempers flared on the Houston Texans' sideline during Seattle's 27-19 win.

The sequence began when Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted a Sam Darnold pass intended for tight end AJ Barner. Smith-Njigba, hustling in pursuit, tried to make a play -- but Stingley delivered a stiff arm that knocked the receiver's helmet clean off as both players barreled toward the Texans' bench.

"I was running my route, he made a great play on the ball," Smith-Njigba said. "Ran over to the sideline, had a nice little stiff arm and just some extra activity going on."

That collision nearly turned ugly. Smith-Njigba gave Stingley a shove from behind after the play, and within seconds several Texans -- including linebacker Christian Harris -- swarmed, pushing the third-year receiver into the bench area. For a moment, it looked like the sideline might erupt.

Enter Jones.

The veteran official quickly worked his way between Smith-Njigba and the crowd of Texans. Standing face-to-face with the receiver, Jones spread his arms along the bench to shield him and calm the scene.

Smith-Njigba, who already received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, appeared composed once separated.

"Nah, I told him I felt comfortable over there," Smith-Njigba said. "It's Monday night, not really worried about anything when it comes to my face and all that."

In the end, Stingley received an unnecessary roughness penalry, and cooler heads prevailed.

"Yeah, we had a nice little conversation," Smith-Njigba said. "I took a deep breath. Tried to enjoy the moment as much as I could and run back to my sideline."

Smith-Njigba hauled in eight passes for 123 yards and a first-quarter touchdown that gave Seattle an early 14-0 lead en route to a win on Monday night.