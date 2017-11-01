WATCH: Ohio sportscaster has perfect reaction to botched AJ McCarron trade

You think the darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. Browns fans were born in it, molded by it. They didn't see the light until....well, actually....they're still in utter darkness.

There are plenty of great examples that point to the Browns' ineptitude as an organization, but the one that was provided during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is up there with the best of them.

In case you missed it, the Browns and Bengals agreed to a trade that was supposed to send Bengals' backup quarterback AJ McCarron to Cleveland in exchange for a second and third-round pick. (It's worth pointing out that the market for backup QBs was already set with the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, and yet the Browns still decided to give up more for McCarron.)

That deal was agreed to about five minutes before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, but the Browns were so busy celebrating their acquisition that they forgot to phone in the deal to the league office, and it never went through.

It turns out that FOX Sports Ohio sportscaster Bruce Drennan was on the air live as the details of that debacle were passed on by ESPN's Adam Schefter, and witnessing his emotions play out in real time is truly a beautiful thing. (Also, bonus shoutout to the guy on the phone chiming in with "Here we go again, that's another fumble." Comedic timing at its best.)

Browns fans have been beaten down over and over and over again, so much so that it's really hard to leave them in utter disbelief at this point. And yet, that's exactly what we have here with Drennan. All it took was a little over a minute for us to essentially get a full showcase of "The Stages of Being A Browns Fan." It's almost art, really.

Credit goes to Drennan for handling this in such an authentic, pure fashion. It's simultaneously refreshing and horribly depressing to see.

I suppose the silver lining here is that the Browns didn't give up a second- and third-round pick for a guy who can't even beat out Andy Dalton, even if it was by accident.