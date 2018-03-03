WATCH: One-handed prospect Shaquem Griffin does 20 reps on bench at combine

Griffin used a prosthetic to help grip the bar and pounded out 20 reps

At the NFL combine, most of the attention is paid to potential top draft picks. What are their measurements? How will they test? What things do teams ask them in interviews? 

Sometimes, though, a mid-to-late round prospect steals the show. That's exactly what happened on Saturday. 

University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin measured in at 6-0 3/8 inches and 227 pounds on Friday afternoon. He had a 32 1/8-inch arm and a 66 4/8-inch wingspan. But that wasn't what was incredible about him.

During the linebacker workouts on Saturday, Griffin bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times. Not impressed? Well, you might be once you know that Griffin only has one hand.

Check out the video, via NFL Network: 

There is no need to hype it up, but this is AWESOME. Everyone around the NFL apparently agreed, as the fine people of Football Twitter (including Griffin's brother, Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin) went nuts over Griffin's performance on the bench. 

As for Griffin himself, a GM said that he'd have been impressed if Griffin could do five reps on the bench. Griffin took offense and did four times that many.

Griffin is generally considered a Day 3 pick this year, coming off a two-year stint as a linebacker where he totaled 33.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks. He'd played defensive back earlier in his college career, and he racked up three picks, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries during his college career.

His combine performance thus far is sure to stick out in the minds of evaluators, even if they understandably have some concerns about employing a one-handed player on the back half of their defense. 

