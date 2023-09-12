Karma can be "a relaxing thought," according to pop superstar Taylor Swift. Unfortunately for some Green Bay Packers fans, they did not keep their side of the street clean and wound up with massive bar tabs after New York Jets rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt for a touchdown to defeat the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."

Prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season, Jack's American Pub in Milwaukee announced a unique promotion for Packers fans feeling spurned by Aaron Rodgers' departure. If the Jets lose a game in which Rodgers starts, and the Packers aren't playing at the same time, the bar will pay everyone's drink tab.

So, uh, we were live on the air at Jack's when the Jets won, and everyone realized they weren't drinking for free after all pic.twitter.com/VCZJNGBaym — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 12, 2023

The first shot that thirsty Packers fans had at taking advantage of the deal was on Monday night, when the Jets hosted the Bills. CBS 58 News in Milwaukee documented the events at the bar, and there were loud cheers when Rodgers left the game with what wound up being a season-ending Achilles injury.

That meant the Jets had to play the rest of the game with Zach Wilson under center, and it looked like everyone at Jack's American Pub was about to drink for free. What happened after that might be considered an example of instant karma.

The Jets' defense locked down and intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times. It also forced an Allen fumble late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Jets to take a late lead.

The Bills were able to force overtime with a field goal, and they got the ball first after winning the coin toss. Once again, the Jets defense got a big stop, and Gipson returned the ensuing punt for a touchdown and the win.

That play meant the patrons at Jack's American Pub had to pony up for the bar tab that they had been accruing for the better part of three hours. Because of that, this Tuesday might be a little more painful than usual for those Packers fans who tried to cash in on the promotion after Rodgers' injury.