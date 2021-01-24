Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Green Bay

Regular Season Records: Tampa Bay 11-5; Green Bay 13-3

What to Know

Sunday at Lambeau Field at 3:05 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will grapple for the NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Green Bay is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Los Angeles Rams typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Packers proved too difficult a challenge. Green Bay was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams, winning 32-18. QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Aaron Jones were among the main playmakers for Green Bay as the former passed for two TDs and 296 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers' 58-yard TD bomb to WR Allen Lazard in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Los Angeles' offensive line to sack QB Jared Goff four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay earned some more postseason success in their contest last week. They bagged a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. The score was all tied up at the break 13-13, but the Buccaneers were the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 199 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 125.20.

Tampa Bay's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Packers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-10 punch to the gut against Tampa Bay when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Maybe Green Bay will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay and Tampa Bay both have one win in their last two games.

Oct 18, 2020 - Tampa Bay 38 vs. Green Bay 10

Dec 03, 2017 - Green Bay 26 vs. Tampa Bay 20

Top Projected Fantasy Players