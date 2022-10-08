The first game in London pinning two teams with a winning record naturally involves the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay enters its first trip to London with a 3-1 record, yet things aren't great on the homefront. The Packers needed 60 minutes plus overtime to beat the New England Patriots (who played a third-string quarterback) at home last week, prompting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to challenge his young receivers as the second quarter of the season begins.

Green Bay is averaging just 18.8 points per game this season, the fewest in the Rodgers era and through the first four games since 2006. The Packers have won three straight games as Rodgers has a 105.6 passer rating in that stretch while the defense has allowed 15.3 points per game. Rodgers is averaging 233.8 passing yards per game, the lowest of his career as a starter.

The New York Giants have the No. 1 rushing offense in the league, averaging 192.5 yards per game. The rushing attack is led by Saquon Barkley, who leads the league in rushes (84) and rushing yards (463) -- averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Daniel Jones will start (ankle), but his mobility will be limited. The Giants will also be down three receivers in Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).

How can the Giants and Packers each get to 4-1? Here's the blueprint for each team to come away with a victory, along with where to watch Sunday's showdown in London.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -8, O/U 42 (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)

How the Giants can beat the Packers

The Packers pass rush is dangerous, enough for the Giants to avoid having Daniel Jones drop back and run for his life on a bad ankle. New York has the top rushing offense in football, and Saquon Barkley should get at least 25 carries. Green Bay gives up 4.97 yards per carry (22nd in NFL), which is the one hole in its aggressive defense. The Giants do average 5.7 yards per carry (second in NFL) and are an excellent run-blocking team, creating enough lanes for Barkley to get to the second level.

How will the run game be affected with Jones' mobility being limited? The outside zone may not be there without the threat of Jones (6.2 yards per carry) being able to move the football on the ground, so the short passing game may have to come into effect. The Packers are 27th against the pass on first down (115.6 quarterback rating) and 24th against the run (4.91 yards per carry), so there's an opportunity to create some third-and-short situations and move the chains on the ground.

Green Bay is a heavy zone team, playing in zone coverage 76.7% of the time. Jones is 55 of 86 (64%) for 538 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against zone coverage (79.5 rating), targeting wide receivers 58.1% of the time. With Toney and Golladay out, even if they weren't playing or ineffective, the Giants quarterback will have to find a way to connect on the short throws to the wideouts he has available (Richie James and David Sills).

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How the Packers can beat the Giants

The Packers do have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, but this team is still trying to figure out all the rotating pieces on offense. Rodgers trusts Allen Lazard in the red zone and wants to make Romeo Doubs a larger player in the offense, but dropped balls have plagued the rookie. Christian Watson doesn't appear ready to be a significant contributor on offense yet, leaving Rodgers to throw the ball to familiar faces in Lazard, Randall Cobb, and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Green Bay leads the NFL in yards after the catch, so the Packers have many 20-plus-yard pass plays as a result (17). Where Green Bay struggles is in the red zone, converting just 9 of 15 (60%) on its red zone trips -- 13th in the league. Not bad right? On goal-to-go situations, Green Bay is last in the NFL (one touchdown in three attempts). Scoring touchdowns in the red zone will be critical for the Packers if they wish to put the game out of reach for the Giants.

The Giants run man coverage 41.3% of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL. Rodgers is 22 of 35 (62.9%) for 233 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions (96.5 rating) facing man coverage, which should benefit him with tackle David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins playing. There are big play opportunities for the Packers if the Giants decide to test Rodgers.