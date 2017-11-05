WATCH: Panthers running backs sing 'Lean On Me' to fan who lost her husband
Lynn Leonhardt was surprised with a special rendition of Bill Withers' classic while on a stadium tour
Lynn Leonhardt is a huge Carolina Panthers fan. She also lost her husband earlier this year, and when her friends brought her to Charlotte to see the team play, they also arranged for her to have a tour of Bank of America Stadium.
While on the tour, she was walked into a recording studio inside the stadium, and what she found there was pretty special. Watch.
Yes, that is indeed the Panthers' running back trio -- Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey, and Fozzy Whittaker -- serenading Leonhardt to the tune of Bill Withers' classic, "Lean On Me."
That's Stewart and McCaffrey on the keyboards, and Whittaker on lead vocals, all combining to bring tears (of happiness, it seems like) to Leonhardt's eyes. "Call on the Panthers, when you need a friend," Fozzy crooned, and it looked like Leonhardt's heart damn near skipped a beat.
"It's a light in a dark tunnel that I've had," Leonhardt said. "It's going to be something to help sustain me and create incredible memories going forward."
