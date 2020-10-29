Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Carolina

Current Records: Atlanta 1-6; Carolina 3-4

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Bank of America Stadium. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Carolina was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 27-24 to the New Orleans Saints. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for two TDs and 93 yards. One of the game's highlights was Teddy Bridgewater's 33-yard yard toss to Moore, who took it another 41 yards straight into the end zone in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: Atlanta lost 23-22 to the Detroit Lions. The losing side was boosted by RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Gurley hadn't helped his team much against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Carolina going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Carolina is now 3-4 while Atlanta sits at 1-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up ten on the season. The Falcons have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.38

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 11 games against Carolina.