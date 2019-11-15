Watch Panthers vs. Falcons: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Carolina (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Carolina 5-4; Atlanta 2-7

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons are 5-1 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Atlanta is staying on the road, facing off against Carolina at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Atlanta isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Falcons didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Saints last week as they won 26-9. No one had a big game offensively for Atlanta, but they got scores from TE Austin Hooper and RB Brian Hill.

There was early excitement for Carolina after they claimed the game's first points, but it was the Green Bay Packers who ended up claiming the real prize. Carolina fell to Green Bay 24-16. RB Christian McCaffrey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 108 yards and one TD on 20 carries.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 2-7 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Carolina enters the contest with 14 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the league. Atlanta has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 319.7 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Odds

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last eight games against Carolina.