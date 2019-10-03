Watch Panthers vs. Jaguars: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Carolina (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)

Current Records: Carolina 2-2-0; Jacksonville 1-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Carolina is heading back home. They will square off against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Panthers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Houston last week, but they still walked away with a 16-10 win. RB Christian McCaffrey looked sharp as he picked up 93 yards on the ground on 27 carries and caught ten passes for 86 yards.

Jacksonville decided to play defense against itself, but the team still came out ahead despite 89 yards in penalties. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver, sneaking past 26-24. For Jacksonville, this is just revenge for the 20-10 loss they suffered against Denver the last time they faced one another Dec. 4 of 2016.

Their wins bumped Carolina to 2-2 and Jacksonville to 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers come into the game boasting the fourth fewest interceptions in the league at 1. As for the Jaguars, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only 1 on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.