Who's Playing
New England @ Carolina
Current Records: New England 4-4; Carolina 4-4
What to Know
The New England Patriots are staying on the road next Sunday to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Bank of America Stadium. New England will be seeking to avenge the 33-30 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 1 of 2017.
It was a close one, but on Sunday the Patriots sidestepped the Los Angeles Chargers for a 27-24 win. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got scores from SS Adrian Phillips and RB Damien Harris.
Special teams collected 13 points for New England. K Nick Folk delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Meanwhile, Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 19-13 victory. Carolina's only offensive touchdown came from RB Chuba Hubbard.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Zane Gonzalez delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Patriots and the Panthers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.
- Oct 01, 2017 - Carolina 33 vs. New England 30