Who's Playing

New England @ Carolina

Current Records: New England 4-4; Carolina 4-4

What to Know

The New England Patriots are staying on the road next Sunday to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Bank of America Stadium. New England will be seeking to avenge the 33-30 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 1 of 2017.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Patriots sidestepped the Los Angeles Chargers for a 27-24 win. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got scores from SS Adrian Phillips and RB Damien Harris.

Special teams collected 13 points for New England. K Nick Folk delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 19-13 victory. Carolina's only offensive touchdown came from RB Chuba Hubbard.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Zane Gonzalez delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Patriots and the Panthers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.