WATCH: Patriots embarrass Dolphins with early fake punt in their own territory
The Patriots converted on 4th-and-9 to continue their opening drive, but Nate Ebner got hurt on the fake
It didn't take long for the Patriots to embarrass the Dolphins on Sunday.
The Patriots entered the game holding an advantage in pretty much every area. They've got the better quarterback, offensive line, running backs, tight end, defense, and so on. Don't forget about special teams. After the Dolphins defense surprisingly forced a punt on the Patriots' opening offensive series, their special teams got burned by a fake punt.
That's right: Facing a fourth-and-9 less than a minute into the game, the Patriots ran a fake punt for a first down in their own territory. Nate Ebner, who took the direct snap, picked up 14 yards. Take a look:
Four plays later, Rex Burkhead plunged into the end zone and the Patriots took a 7-0 lead. The only bad news for the Patriots? Their fake punt came at a cost as Ebner suffered a knee injury on the play. He's been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Follow along as the Dolphins try to keep it close with our GameTracker here.
