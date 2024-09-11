Jacoby Brissett is coming off a big Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the New England Patriots quarterback also suffered a loss last weekend. Brissett had to honor a bet he made with head coach Jerod Mayo and fellow quarterback Joe Milton on the NC State vs. Tennessee game.

When Brissett took to the podium for his media availability on Wednesday, Mayo came up and presented him with a bright orange Tennessee hoodie. Brissett stepped down and threw it on before offering a brief explanation of the wardrobe change.

"NC State losing to Tennessee, him and Joe," Brissett said.

Brissett, who spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at NC State, never had much hope that he would win the bet. Tennessee throttled the Wolfpack, 51-10, in a game that got out of hand in the second half.

The Wolfpack only generated 143 yards of offense and converted just 25% of their third downs. That had to please Mayo, a former Volunteers linebacker who earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2007.

Luckily for Brissett, he didn't have to wait long to wash the taste of defeat out of his mouth. On Sunday, he and the Patriots pulled off an upset of the Bengals, 16-10. Brissett completed 15 of his 24 passes for 121 yards while adding 32 yards on the ground.