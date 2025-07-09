New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could already be in midseason form before training camp even begins. With two weeks until training camp gets underway, Maye and teammate Rhamondre Stevenson are getting in some relaxation away from the gridiron.

Maye and Stevenson took to the water this week and ended up tossing around a football. In fact, Maye completed a pass while falling back into the water off of a wakeboard to Stevenson, who was riding on a jet ski nearby.

It could be viewed as good practice for Maye for when he's facing pressure from opposing defenses throughout the 2025 season. Stevenson's concentration on the reception was just as impressive considering that he was attempting to steer the jet ski, while still keeping an eye on the ball.

The Patriots put together just a 4-13 season in 2024, but Maye gained valuable experience by appearing in 13 games as a rookie. Maye ended up completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Maye will be playing under a new coaching staff after coach Jerod Mayo was fired following the 2024 campaign. Now, the Patriots will be led by former Tennessee Titans coach and Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel in addition to Josh McDaniels running the offense. This will be McDaniels' third stint as New England's offensive coordinator after most recently serving in the position from 2012-2021.

The Patriots hope that Maye makes a considerable leap after he turned in a solid rookie campaign a season ago. The team did make some considerable upgrades to its roster after signing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and selected former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.