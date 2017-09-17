WATCH: Patriots' Rob Gronkowski makes nice move to score 69th career receiving TD

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is having himself a nice day.

Gronkowski, whose favorite number is 69, entered Sunday with 69 career touchdowns from scrimmage, but one of those touchdowns came as a runner, which means Gronk had a chance to score his 69th career receiving touchdown. He did that against the Saints, using the nicest of moves to reach what is may be his favorite career milestone.

So happy for Rob Gronkowski that he already got his 69th career touchdown and now he gets his 69th TD reception. Like having two birthdays — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 17, 2017

Take a look:

Just how much does Gronk love the number 69? When he was recently asked how much he'd pay to be able to wear the No. 69 jersey in a game, he said he'd pay $69,000, because of course he did.

Hopefully, reporters ask him about his 69th career touchdown reception so we can get another interview like this:

And this:

Gronk on his next touchdown being the 69th of his career and he couldn't be more excited,..@RobGronkowski#Patriotspic.twitter.com/w1KOfWhWy0 — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) October 24, 2016

Luckily for Gronk, another milestone involving his favorite number is still on tap:

Gronk entered the day with 69 career TDs. Just had his 69th TD catch. Next will be his 69th TD catch from Brady. #69 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 17, 2017

Gronk forever.