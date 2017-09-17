WATCH: Patriots' Rob Gronkowski makes nice move to score 69th career receiving TD

Congratulations to the Patriots' tight end for reaching what is probably his favorite career milestone

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is having himself a nice day.

Gronkowski, whose favorite number is 69, entered Sunday with 69 career touchdowns from scrimmage, but one of those touchdowns came as a runner, which means Gronk had a chance to score his 69th career receiving touchdown. He did that against the Saints, using the nicest of moves to reach what is may be his favorite career milestone.

Take a look:

Just how much does Gronk love the number 69? When he was recently asked how much he'd pay to be able to wear the No. 69 jersey in a game, he said he'd pay $69,000, because of course he did. 

Hopefully, reporters ask him about his 69th career touchdown reception so we can get another interview like this:

And this:

Luckily for Gronk, another milestone involving his favorite number is still on tap:

Gronk forever.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

