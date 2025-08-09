New England Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson began his NFL career in style Friday with an electric play on the first play of the night against the Washington Commanders. Henderson returned the opening kickoff 100 yards on his first NFL touch to give New England an early 7-0 lead.

Henderson received the ball near his own goal line and sprinted down the left sideline before changing directions and going untouched for the score.

The No. 38 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft is expected to provide a different element to New England's run game, while also offering a unique look as a kick returner under Mike Vrabel because of his home run hitting speed.

The former Ohio State star played a significant role on the Buckeyes' national title team, while splitting the bulk of the carries with now Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins. Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final season with the Buckeyes and exited college with 42 rushing touchdowns in four seasons.

Henderson is expected to play a significant role as a rookie for the Patriots. New England opens the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.