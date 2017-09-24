WATCH: Patriots' Tom Brady, Brandin Cooks combine for toe-tapping, game-winning TD

Thanks to Brady and Cooks, the Patriots beat the Texans on Sunday

Never count out Touchdown Tom. On Sunday, the Patriots' quarterback proved once again that no one is better at engineering game-winning drives.

Against the Texans, trailing by five points with 33 seconds remaining, Brady did it again. He found Brandin Cooks for a game-winning 25-yard touchdown:

A closer look at Cooks' footwork:

Of note:

That touchdown marked Brady's fifth scoring toss of the game and Cooks' second touchdown. In all, Brady went 25 of 35 for 378 yards, five touchdowns, no picks, and a 146.2 passer rating. And Cooks racked up 131 yards and two touchdowns. That's exactly why the Patriots sent a first-round pick to the Saints in exchange for Cooks this offseason. And that's exactly why Brady might be the greatest quarterback of all time. 

Thanks to the Brady-Cooks combo, the Patriots avoided a 1-2 start and an 0-2 start at home.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access