WATCH: Patriots' Tom Brady, Brandin Cooks combine for toe-tapping, game-winning TD

Never count out Touchdown Tom. On Sunday, the Patriots' quarterback proved once again that no one is better at engineering game-winning drives.

Against the Texans, trailing by five points with 33 seconds remaining, Brady did it again. He found Brandin Cooks for a game-winning 25-yard touchdown:

A closer look at Cooks' footwork:

TOUCHDOWN PATS pic.twitter.com/SO5CHMwJWO — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) September 24, 2017

Of note:

Tom Brady: 41st career game-winning drive in 4th quarter/OT. Only Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Brett Favre have had more since 1970. pic.twitter.com/AcCoVmDBoo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2017

That touchdown marked Brady's fifth scoring toss of the game and Cooks' second touchdown. In all, Brady went 25 of 35 for 378 yards, five touchdowns, no picks, and a 146.2 passer rating. And Cooks racked up 131 yards and two touchdowns. That's exactly why the Patriots sent a first-round pick to the Saints in exchange for Cooks this offseason. And that's exactly why Brady might be the greatest quarterback of all time.

Thanks to the Brady-Cooks combo, the Patriots avoided a 1-2 start and an 0-2 start at home.