WATCH: Patriots' Tom Brady flags reporter for false start during press conference

For as often as the Patriots prefer to come across as pre-programmed football robots, sometimes they're willing to show signs of human activity. Usually those moments are courtesy of everyone's favorite bro, Rob Gronkowksi, but on Tuesday, quarterback Tom Brady was the one who brought the jokes.

During Brady's Tuesday press conference, a reporter accidentally interrupted Brady with a question. After the reporter apologized and someone mentioned a "false start," Brady blew his whistle and told him to move two seats back.

Brady having some fun today calling a penalty on a media member for a false start.... "BEEP...two seats back." pic.twitter.com/lmCSlQ8jm0 — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) October 3, 2017

The main takeaway of the story: Brady is definitely already preparing for his acting career once he retires from football. Look at how quickly he slipped into character.

With that being, at his current pace, that retirement is never going to happen. Check out his stats in his past 16 games, because they're insane:

Brady’s 16 regular season games since start of '16:



38 TDs

2 INT

4,893 yards

8.3 YPA — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 3, 2017

Maybe he's a robot, after all.