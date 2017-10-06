WATCH: Patriots' Tom Brady throws awful early pick to snap interception-less streak
Brady missed an open receiver and turned it over on the Patriots' first drive on Thursday night
The Patriots and Buccaneers are expected to engage in a shootout on Thursday night, but on the very first series of the game, it was defense that won out. As the Patriots drove down the field with ease, quarterback Tom Brady uncharacteristically missed a wide open receiver, sailing his throw over his intended target and into the arms of Buccaneers safety Justin Evans.
This was one of the worst throws you'll ever see Brady make:
That wasn't just the first interception of Brady's 2017 season. It was also his first regular season interception since Dec. 12 of last year. And so, the second-longest interception-less streak of Brady's career is over.
Luckily for Brady, his defense bailed him out, forcing the Buccaneers to punt after the turnover. To follow along as Brady tries to rebound, check out CBS All Access here.
