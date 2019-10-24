Watch Patriots vs. Browns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New England (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: New England 7-0-0; Cleveland 2-4-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Cleveland can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with New England at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Cleveland will be seeking to avenge the 33-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 9 of 2016.

The Browns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 32-28 to Seattle. RB Nick Chubb put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 122 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, New England brought a six-game winning streak into their contest against the Jets last Monday; they left with a seven-game streak. New England put the hurt on the Jets with a sharp 33 to nothing win. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the victory.

New England's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: New England enters the matchup having picked the ball off 18 times, good for first in the the NFL. Less enviably, the Browns are worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 11 on the season. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 13-point favorite against the Browns.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.